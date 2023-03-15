The Assin Central Member of Parliament has stirred controversy once again with an old video of him advising SHS students

In the video, the NPP MP cited how he used to shy away from girls because he didn’t have the means to look presentable

He added that with the passage of time, his situation has changed, and now he now becomes a man women rush just to meet

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has got people talking after an old video of him advising senior high school students surfaced online

The TikTok video, which YEN.com.gh sighted, captured the New Patriotic Party stalwart and flagbearer hopeful recounting his time as a student and how he stayed away from certain acts.

Kennedy Agyapong advises SHS on how he abstained from certain things during his time as a student Photo credit:@TheManBrooks/ Twitter @benedicta215/ TikTok.com

He cited an example of how he couldn’t visit girls in other schools because he didn’t have a nice white shirt.

Now he says times have changed, adding that now he doesn’t chase after women and that it is women who come after him.

“Today I don’t talk to women, women talk to me,” he said amidst cheers and applause from the people gathered there.

The video, which was captioned “Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s advice to students, a heart touching story”, had gathered over 12,000 and 100 comments as of the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Kennedy Agyapong for his speech

Netizens who reacted to the video lauded the MP for the advice, with many expressing the desire to give a similar speech one day.

Abu Bediako:

not having mo onney at some stage might be a blessing

Elikplim korda:

When u have corn chicken become your friend automatically

DANNY VANS (DV):

The wise will understand

wolfgang_vangbekle:

in some few year's time, I'm giving this same speech, same words @ Achimota school. I'll have to lie about the white shirt part though

