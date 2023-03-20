Ghanaians in South Africa are being warned about possible violent incidents as the EFF holds a mammoth demonstration

The influential South African political party is staging the demonstration on Monday, March 20, 2023, to protest economic hardship and erratic electricity supply

In the past, such demonstrations, called a "national shutdown", have resulted in violent attacks on other African nationals

Ghanaians in South Africa have been cautioned about possible violent incidents in the face of the massive demonstration being organised by the influential local political party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Billed to be a "national shutdown", the EFF is organising the demonstration against the governing African National Congress (ANC) over a range of issues including a severe case of erratic electricity supply.

Reports say SA authorities deployed thousands of security forces, including the military, to quell possible violence and looting.

L-R: Julius Malema addresses an EFF rally and an old photo of Cape Town City Law Enforcement arriving to evict people from various African countries from the makeshift camp. Source: Getty Images.

However, a statement from the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria said although organisers have said the protests would be peaceful, previous events during similar protests have been violent.

The high commission advised members of the Ghanaian community to be "vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gathering and contact the police for assistance when required”.

Ghanaians in South Africa, who may find themselves stranded anywhere have been advised to contact the mission via telephone for assistance.

The statement was issued by the Ghana Mission in Pretoria, South Africa. Source: Facebook/@mfarighana

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Reports by Human Rights Watch say South Africa has experienced continuous xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans since 2008.

Although the attacks were initially framed as state-sponsored, they have been found to have socio-economic links.

A report by Frontiers also says xenophobic attacks have targeted certain groups only.

