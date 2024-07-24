Seven-member government delegation to visit Ndewura Sumali Jakpa Palace to plead on behalf of the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, on July 24, 2025

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the Yagbonwura has agreed to receive the delegation

The Damango MP was banned from entering palaces in Gonjaland following accusations of meddling in chieftaincy affairs

The government has delegated a seven-member team to visit the Ndewura Sumali Jakpa Palace today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, to intercede on behalf of the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, will lead the delegation.

The team will also consist of the Savannah Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Iddrisu Sulemana, the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister, Henry Quartey and Chieftaincy and Culture Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

The President of the Council of State and the National Security Coordinator will also be present.

According to myjoyonline.com, the delegation is to plead with the Gonja overlord, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Sale I, to show mercy on the Damongo MP, whom he banned from entering palaces across the Gonja Kingdom.

The Yagbonwura has also agreed to meet these delegates and hear their case.

Earlier, a delegation of Mulsim clerics from Buipe paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura at his palace.

The Buipe Wura, Abdulai Jinapor, sent the delegation led by the Chief Imam of Central Gonja District to intercede on behalf of Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Why Samuel Jinapor was banned

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the paramount chief of Gonjaland, banned the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, from entering any palace within the Gonja kingdom.

The Yagbonwura’s decision followed accusations levelled against the Damongo member of parliament for interfering in traditional chieftaincy matters within the Gonja area.

Some West Gonja chiefs had accused the minister of meddling in their chieftaincy affairs.

A Gonja youth group had also accused him of disrespecting the Yagbonwura and undermining his authority.

The group said that if Jinapor continues on his current path, his actions could threaten the peace and unity in Gonjaland.

But Jinapor has denied the allegations.

He said he has not meddled in any chieftaincy affairs in the Gonja kingdom and has shown no interest in doing so since he took office.

He said he highly respects the Yagbonwura and his sub-chiefs and has, therefore, not shown any disrespect towards any of them.

He urged all and sundry to treat the allegations against him with contempt.

