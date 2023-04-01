MP for Nanton Constituency, Hon Alhaji Tufeiru got involved in an accident on his way to parliament

The MP headed to the house and ensured he finished his part of the voting process before getting rushed to the hospital

Hon Tufeiru's vote was crucial in helping the majority caucus who only leads the minority by a single vote

Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua, the Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency and a deputy minister, of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, got involved in an accident on the night of Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Nanton MP suffered the unfortunate incident while on his way to parliament to attend the all-important meeting and voting process regarding the three newly-proposed revenue bills.

In a sad turn of events, he was involved in a serious-looking accident while on his way to the house of parliament.

Faced with the option of rushing directly to the hospital for his life at the expense of losing his vote, the MP decided to head straight to parliament and cast his vote first.

GHOne's Francis Abban, who was reporting live from the house of parliament revealed in his live update on his verified Twitter handle that the Nanton MP was allowed to cast his vote ahead of his colleagues before an ambulance fetched him for medical care.

The majority caucus in parliament has 137 members while the minority is made up of 136. Considering that every bill needs more than 50% of the votes for it to be passed, every individual's contribution counts.

See photos and videos depicting the incident below:

