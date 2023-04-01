3 major revenue bills have been successfully passed by the parliament of Ghana with the hope of improving Ghana's economic situation

It is, however, expected that Ghanaians would bear the brunt of it when they are implemented in full force

The Information Minister made a statement responding to how the government intends to engage with key players who will be affected by the 3 revenue bills

The parliament of Ghana, after an interesting turn of events, has passed three major revenue bills despite stiff opposition by the minority caucus.

These bills include the Excise Duty Amendment Bill, 2022, the Income Tax (Amendment) (NO.2) Bill, 2022 as well as the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022.

Reporting live from the proceedings that took place at the house of parliament on the night of March 31, 2023, GHOne and Starr FM's Francis Abban mentioned that the house did not pass the bills unanimously.

"Tonight the 3 revenue bills have been passed by 137-136 majority decision. The minority could have asked for a division to challenge the voice vote but didn’t. End of the night," he posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Francis also commented on the fact that Ghanaians have to ready themselves to shoulder the new taxes which are bound to put some more stress on their financial muscles.

"Enjoy Palm Sunday and Easter. New taxes with new school fees loading. Welcome April. Whew!" he said.

Meanwhile, the Information Minister, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said on The Point Of View, prior to the passing of the bill that some resistance is expected from key players who will be affected by the bill.

He, however, proclaimed the government's readiness to engage with them and find amicable solutions that will be bearable for each party.

NPP MP involved in serious accident rushes to vote for taxes in parliament before going to hospital

Meanwhile, on the evening of March 31, 2023, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua, the deputy minister in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and member of parliament for the Nanton Constituency, was involved in an accident.

The terrible situation happened to the Nanton MP as he was traveling to parliament to take part in the crucial discussion and voting process surrounding the three recently introduced revenue legislation.

He was on his way to the house of parliament when, in a sad turn of events, he was engaged in what appeared to be a serious accident.

