NPP MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

He died after he was found in his room unconscious on Friday, March 24, 2023, during a crucial vote in Parliament to approve Akufo-Addo's ministers

The cause of death is yet to be known by family sources, but he died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital early Tuesday

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost one of its representatives in Parliament. The party's legislator for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah has passed away.

According to a report by Joy News, family sources have confirmed that he died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Philip Basoah died early Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after he was found unconscious in his room on Friday, March 24, 2023. The cause of death is yet to be known by authorities.

Philip Atta Basoah (L) died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. In the photo on the right, he is receiving a foreign award. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana, @asafoadjeisamuel

Source: Facebook

According to one report about the MP's death, after missing out during last Friday's vote to confirm the ministerial appointments of six president Nana Akufo-Addo minister a frantic search to locate him ensued.

"Neither his Personal Assistant nor anyone close to him knew his whereabouts until his room was forcibly opened, only to find him collapsed," the report by Joy News said.

Philip Basoah died at 53.

NDC vows to honour NDC MPs who rejected 6 Akufo-Addo's ministers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the NDC is livid about the outcome of voting in Parliament on March 24, 2024, to approve six Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees.

The party said in a statement dated March 25, 2023, that it will leave no stone unturned to find which MPs voted to reject the ministers for massive public commendation.

The party had taken a position that the president must cut back on the size of its appointees and directed its MPs in Parliament not to approve the six ministerial nominees, however, the voting pattern shows some NDC MPs defied this directive as all nominees received more than 50% approval.

John Mahama describes the approval of ministers as a disappointment

Also, former president John Mahama expressed disappointment in the approval of the new ministerial appointments.

After Parliament approved ministerial nominees, including KT Hammond, without much hindrance despite NDC MPs' vow not to approve them Mahama said he was heartbroken.

In a statement, the former president described the vote of approval by some NDC MPs as a betrayal to the party and Ghanaians.

