Njeri Mary, a 35-year-old lady from Kenya, was detained after she was caught with 11kg of cocaine worth $309,120

This was confirmed by The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in Ghana after Mary was seen with the suspected substances

Five years ago, a 26-year-old Kenyan lady called Ivy Mugure Daniel was arrested in like manner at the Kotoka International Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) apprehended a Kenyan national last Saturday, April 15, 2023, for smuggling cocaine at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), with a weight of 11.04 kilograms and a value of $309,120.

Njeri Mary, the suspect, was detained by NACOC officers after disembarking from a South African Airways flight that had flown from Nairobi to Accra en route to Johannesburg.

A statement from the commission quoted by myjoyonline.com revealed that the suspect admitted that the cocaine was in her luggage. It has now been taken to the Ghana Standard Authority for analysis. The cocaine was hidden in some disguised food packets.

Another Kenyan who was arrested at KIA for smuggling drugs

In 2018, the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) detained a 26-year-old Kenyan lady at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to import drugs believed to be cocaine.

Ivy Mugure Daniel, the suspect, was detained on January 9, 2018, at the airport while going through the check-in process.

However, she was approached by police who demanded to see her checked luggage. After a search, a large package containing an off-white powdered substance weighing 3kg was found, which was wrapped in a black polythene material.

The material tested positive for "speedball" in a test by the Ghana Standards Authority, with an estimated street value of $90,000.00.

