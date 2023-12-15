Three persons have been shot in the Oti Region following a clash between a COCOBOD task force and some farmers

There was a misunderstanding between the task force and the farmers regarding the sale of cocoa beans

The three wounded persons were farmers, according to reports from the St Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase

Three cocoa farmers have reportedly been shot in Ahamanso Junction in the Oti Region following a clash between a COCOBOD task force and some farmers.

The victims were shot during a misunderstanding over the sale of cocoa beans.

The Oti Region is one of Ghana's cocoa-producing areas. Source: Getty Images

The wounded farmers were taken to the St Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase and were said to be in a severe condition.

One farmer will be transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital, where orthopaedic surgeons will work on a fracture.

Forestry officers and miners clash

Two persons were killed after a clash between forestry officers and miners in the Ahafo Ano North municipality.

Two other persons were also wounded during the clash, which occurred at a mining site on November 12, 2023.

The forestry officers allegedly stormed the area, and two of the persons guarding the site were shot.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

