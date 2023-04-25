NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has petitioned CHRAJ over the contents of the illegal mining report authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng

The report makes many damaging allegations against both government officials and top members of the governing NPP

The report wants CHRAJ to probe alleged "violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office

A Member of Parliament for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to look into allegations contained in a report on illegal mining in Ghana.

MP for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has instructed his lawyers to formally petition CHRAJ over the contents of the headline-grabbing report that has been dominating national discourse for three weeks.

The report was authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Chairman of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in 2021 but was recently leaked to the public.

The 37-page report was compiled for the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House, Akosua Osei Opare and makes many damaging allegations against both government officials and top members of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Among other things, the report disclosed that people close to President Nana Akufo-Addo stifled the work of the IMCIM until it was dissolved.

The report also suggests some of the persons mentioned in the report were still involved in the illegal mining menace.

The Jubilee House has rubbished the report as mere hearsay.

Also, some of the top government officials cited by Prof Frimpong-Boateng, a former minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, in the report have denied the allegations made against them.

Corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office

Lawyer for the MP, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo of Addo & Addo Legal Attorneys, in a letter addressed to the CHRAJ explained that the petition is consistent with Constitution and the CHRAJ Act.

The petition invites the Commission to investigate alleged violations of human rights, corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of public office by some top government and party officials.

