John Dramani Mahama has said because of the poor governance under Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are clamouring for NDC to return to power in 2024

He told party delegates in Bodi in the Western North Region that everywhere he goes, he's given a stone of vindication

He said Ghanaians can't wait for 2024 to vote out the NPP for disappointing them

The man tipped as the most likely to be the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024, John Dramani Mahama, has said the current difficult economic situation makes victory for the party most likely.

The former president said the writing is on the wall for every Ghanaian to see that although Ghana was not a paradise during his administration, the situation is significantly worse under the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“Everywhere I go, I’m given a stone of vindication...They say they are searching for me because they have been sorely disappointed by the NPP government’s abysmal performance...So, I know there is victory in wait for the NDC," he said.

John Dramani Mahama (R) and an excited party supporter.

Source: Facebook

Mahama made the comments when he interacted with NDC delegates at Bodi in the Western North Region as part of his campaign tour.

Akufo-Addo administration has led Ghana down the drain

According to the former president, who lost elections to Akufo-Addo in 2016, the current government has borrowed close to GH¢500 billion since coming to office in 2017, but only about GH¢10 billion of that borrowed money has been used for infrastructure.

He said Ghanaians can't wait for 2024 to vote out the NPP because Akufo-Addo and the party have plunged the country into a ditch.

Mahama reiterated his promise that under the next NDC government, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) will come back to full production.

. "Ghanaians are now clamouring for the NDC to come back to office," he said.

Ghana is worse under Akufo-Addo

He said the economic situation under Akufo-Addo is distressing for every class of Ghanaian.

“Ghana was not paradise under me, at least things were better [in my administration]," he said.

“Even betting is taxed” - Mahama jabs

