Dr Steve Manteaw, a renowned policy analyst, has said Nana Akufo-Addo could easily go down in history as the worst president of Ghana

The Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative says the presidency's handling of the allegations contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining is poor

Dr Manteaw told Neat FM that the allegations contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report are too serious for the presidency to downplay them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of Ghana's top policy analysts Dr Steve Manteaw has said Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of the affairs of the country makes him a good candidate for the worst president in Ghana's history.

The communication strategist and an advocate for transparency in the extractive sector told local language radio station Neat FM that the alleged scandals in Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining are particularly bad for the Akufo-Addo administration.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and Dr Steve Manteaw. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @manteawsteve

Source: Facebook

"A former cabinet minister [Prof Frimpong-Boateng] has given you a hint on what is happening for you to take a step…but it seems that this president doesn’t care about anything...all that is going on under his government is a written history, which would not affect only him but the entire generation to come, and gradually this president is going down in history as the worse president we have ever had," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's explosive allegations

The leaked report by Prof Frimpong-Boateng, a former minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and chairman of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) fingered top members of government and party executives as engaging in illegal mining and stifling the work of the IMCIM.

He alleged in the report that was written in 2021 and addressed to the Chief of Staff that state and NPP officials recruit Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report stressed that there was a well-orchestrated plan by corrupt people close to the president to make the fight against illegal mining unsuccessful.

Dr Steve Manteaw criticises president's handling of Prof Frimpong-Boateng's allegations

Dr Manteaw, who is Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative said Nana Akufo-Addo has poorly handled the allegations by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

He told Neat FM the president's handling of the report makes nonsense of his self-proclaimed commitment to fight the destructive activities of illegal mining, known popularly as galamsey.

"If you are somebody who is serious, the moment you hear something you will let the security agencies take charge, you won’t demand evidence because you have people that we have paid to do that job,” he said in Twi.

Presidency rubishes Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the Jubilee House downplayed the allegations by Prof Frimpong-Boateng in the gripping report on illegal mining in Ghana.

The Jubilee House said the claims in the report are mere allegations that must be discarded since there is no evidence to back them.

The Jubilee House also said in the release issued on April 21, 2023, that the president remains committed to fighting the galamsey menace.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh