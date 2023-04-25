A mother of five in her 50s who goes by the name Nana Abena, says she is happy about her Date Rush choice

Speaking after the show, the United States woman revealed that she and the gentleman are having a great bond already

Nana Abena also indicated that her date whose name is Stephen has already met two of her children

Nana Abena, a lady from the United States who came on Date Rush in Ghana to find love, has said the date she got on the show is making her really happy.

The woman, who is in her 50s and has five children, revealed this during a 'catching up' edition of the show where the crew checks up on the contestants and the dates they got.

According to Nana Abena, Stephen seemed to be the best choice she could have gotten from the show, and he has even met her children already.

"He was the right one for me. I'm not in love with him yet, but he's a good guy, and we're off to a great start. He has even met two of my children. At the barest minimum, we will be friends, but I'm very interested in Stephen," she said at during the interview.

What Stephen on Date Rush said about his date Nana Abena from the US

Stephen, on the other hand, also indicated that he is interested in Nana Abena, even if their bond does not grow into a relationship.

"Time will tell whether we are truly in love or it is just a feeling I have for her. Even if we don't end up in a relationship, I would like to keep her a friend for a very long time," Stephen said.

The duo also indicated that they have not started dating yet, but they are both very positive about their prospects. He is yet to introduce her to his family.

