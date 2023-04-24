A beautiful Ghanaian lady called Rebecca could not hide her disappointment when she was rejected on Date Rush

Rebecca registered her interest in a Jamaican man called Werewolf by leaving her rush on for him, but he didn't choose her

The disappointed lady collapsed on the ground as she watched Werewolf take Beauty, who is a single mother

Rebecca, a beautiful young lady who was on Date Rush to find love, felt strongly for a gentleman called Werewolf Emthengold, who hails from Jamaica.

In an interesting twist, Werewolf decided to rather go for Beauty, another stunning young lady who has an eight-year-old child.

The realization that she was not going to go on a date with Werewolf got Rebecca so disappointed that she collapsed on the floor and had to be helped back on her feet by one of her colleague contestants on the show.

After leaving the stage, Werewolf and Beauty were seen in a stunning promo image together, where they looked like a perfect couple whose match was made in heaven.

What Ghanaians are saying about Rebecca collapsing on Date Rush

The video that captured the moment Rebecca was on the floor after being rejected by Werewolf heaped numerous reactions on social media.

Below are some of the comments gathered from Twitter by YEN.com.gh.

@Eli_Fearless1 said:

Ah ... Beauty was chosen, Rebecca collapsed and Oh, @GiovaniCaleb put Rebecca's rash off...What a way to bring today's show to an end...

@quacoh commented:

Eei @GiovaniCaleb Rebecca collapse you go turn her rush off on top #D

Watch the video below:

