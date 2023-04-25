A video of a diminutive Ghanaian woman appealing for help on social media has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens

In the video, it was revealed that the mother of two has had difficulty finding work due to her height

Social media users who reacted to the video have appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her aid

A beautiful diminutive Ghanaian woman, identified as Gifty has resorted to social media to seek financial assistance.

The lady who has been reported to be the shortest woman in Ghana, a claim YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify was spotted in a video soliciting for help in order to save her and her two kids from the fangs of poverty.

A diminutive Ghanaian woman appeals for help

Source: TikTok

In the 1-minute 22-second video, another lady who was heard in the background explained that the diminutive woman was in dire need of financial support.

Diminutive lady has difficulty getting a job

She explained that due to her stature, the mother of two has been unable to find work for some time now.

The woman, therefore, pleaded with benevolent individuals to come to the aid of Gifty and assist her financially.

She revealed Gifty hopes to set up a provision store or venture into the sale of food of foodstuffs and would be grateful if someone can help her dreams come true.

At the time of writing the report, The video had gained over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to appeal by the diminutive mother

Social media users who watched the video appealed to benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the woman.

Matin Brown replied:

please she needs our help and not compliments. what is beauty when there's no food to eat?

tinabhlinks8 reacted:

Such a beautiful woman

princesssuzy4 added:

She is really beautiful the lord is in control dear

Jerry stated:

She is very beautiful ooo, oh God help this woman

