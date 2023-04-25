Reactions have trailed a video of a man who decided to test the loyalty of his girlfriend

The man who claims to have spent heavily on his girlfriend was surprised to hear the lady name another guy as her lover

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the lady

A Ghanaian man living in Qatar, Nana has been dealt a big blow after finding out that his girlfriend back home has been cheating on him.

Speaking in an interview with NKB MUSIC REACTIONS on TikTok the middle-aged man who identified himself as Nana said he wanted a loyalty test done in order to reassure himself that indeed the woman he hopes to settle down with loves him.

"For my girlfriend, I know she really loves me. I take good care of her and make sure I send her money every month. Not long ago I even sent her brother money so I know she will stay faithful to me" he bragged.

After the talks were done, the supposed girlfriend who was based in Ghana was phoned by the interviewer under the pretext that he works for a delivery company and that his lover had purchased some items to be delivered to her.

Lady denies dating the Ghanaian man

She was however told that her boyfriend will get a 50 per cent discount on the items to be delivered if she was able to mention his name correctly.

At that point, Nana who was visibly excited at first suddenly switched moods when the lady began to delay in mentioning his name.

After a back and forth with the interviewer, the lady mentioned Daniel as the name of her boyfriend, an answer that stunned Nana who called out the name of his supposed girlfriend in shock.

He then collapsed after the lady acted surprised when she was asked whether she knows someone in Qatar.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 800 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the loyalty test by the young man

Netizens in their reaction to the video consoled the man with some asking him to take things easy.

Michael Okyere75 added:

hmm, the same thing happen to me, was staying in the same room with two kids, l decided to test her one day, l used a different number and called her

bholobho1 replied:

The brotherhood is very disappointed in this guy paa

Odo_docta replied:

Wei ay3 beans. She was still trying to justify herself afterwards. Love is not for this man

Ismail revealed:

Let me continue investing in my pragia

Lady denies UCC boyfriend

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young student of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) was hugely disappointed after his supposed girlfriend denied him during a loyalty test.

In a video, the man went silent after his supposed girlfriend stated that she was not in a relationship.

Boy breaks up with lady without informing her

Also, a beautiful Ghanaian lady, called Jennifer, could not hide her emotions when she took up the challenge to test her boyfriend and ended up being disappointed at the turn of events.

In a video that was originally shot by DappyLuffa which is causing a stir on social media, the supposed boyfriend of the lady denied being in a relationship with her adding that they broke up one week earlier.

Source: YEN.com.gh