Black Sherif recalled how he was in high school only four years ago when he got on stage at the VGMA24

The young artiste reminisced on the journey to winning the Song of the Year at VGMA from his days at Kumasi Academy

Killa Blacko's fans are excited for him and have been expressing their thoughts in the comment section of the video

The winner of the most coveted title at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023, Black Sherif, got emotional on stage when he recounted his journey from high school till now.

After he picked up the Vodafone Song of the Year award, Killa Blacko, as usual, dedicated it to his fans, friends, family and community when he walked up the stage.

Black Sherif then indicated in an emotional narration that the journey to winning the coveted title was an amazing one because, just four years ago, he was in his final year at Kumasi Academy.

Black Sherif vs when he was in high school Photo credit: TV3 Ghana; @blacksherifmusic

Source: Facebook

"This same month, just four years ago, I was in Kumasi Academy in my final year. And now, I've won the song of the year. Praise to God," he said while looking sober.

Fans celebrate Black Sherif in the comment section

After the video showing Black Sherif receiving his award was shared online, below are some reactions his fans have in the comment section.

Fii Mills stated:

Y'all still doing red light in 2023? Jeez. Just give us plain white stage and lets see the stage craft

Akaa Bonsu said:

Love to ur rasters received❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Sucgh

Official indicated:

Blacko Nie! Chale tnx for giving us what we were expecting! Praying for more to come....Big-ups

Emmanuel Akwasi Attakorah commented:

This guy will go far

Chaos erupts between Black Sherif, his team and camera crew and bloggers at the backstage arrival point

Meanwhile, at the just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023, Black Sherif, the 24VGMA Artiste of the Year, fought bloggers and cameramen.

A bystander who happened to record the happenings from the illustrious awards ceremony claimed that as soon as the rapper arrived at the location, all of the bloggers and camera crew swarmed to shoot him.

However, as they neared, Black Sherif's men halted them and ordered them to stop recording.

