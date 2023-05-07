An alleged fight ensued between team Black Sherif and camera crew and bloggers at the backstage of the VGMA 2023

Videos of the scuffle and an eyewitness' account have emerged online

The eyewitness recounted that the altercation was as a result of Black Sherif's team not wanting their artiste to be recorded since he was not properly dressed

The videos has sparked massive reactions on social media as people share diverse opinions on the incident

A scuffle erupted between 24VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif and bloggers and cameramen at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023.

An eyewitness explained what happened

According to an eyewitness who happened to film proceedings from the prestigious awards show, he said that when the rapper arrived at the venue, all the bloggers and camera crew rushed to film him.

However, when they got closer, they were stopped by Black Sherif's team, who cautioned them to stop recording.

Their reason was that the 'Kwaku the Traveller' crooner was not properly dressed and was going to change in time for his red-carpet appearance.

The eyewitness further stated that when some bloggers and camera crew refused to shut down their cameras, Blacko's team allegedly got physical with them.

He said this erupted into full-blown chaos at the backstage arrival point of the Ghanaian celebrities.

In the video, as the confusion continues backstage, Black Sherif could be heard shouting,

"Who dey fight?"

Below is a video of one of the cameramen explaining what actually happened.

Below is a video of the scuffle that ensued between Team Blacko and cameramen and bloggers.

Ghanaians share their views on the alleged altercation between team Blacko and the camera crew at the VGMAs

Many people has diverse opinions on the incident.

Others were of the view that the bloggers and camera crew were in the wrong and should have given Black Sherif the privacy he deserved to get dressed for the event.

See selected comments from people below:

miss.sarpong_ said:

All the insults are very unnecessary. He just asked for some privacy to dress. How wrong is that?

big_ceo_ptp stated:

Kanye west fought with Paparazzi for taking him photos. If he says no camera, then no camera. Protect him image bro. You didn’t win on that

plugtimeshq remarked:

The guy mess up oo he says "I cut it down"

thegifthub7 said:

Can we be serious eiiii‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

btlmusic1 stated:

Pure hate from the crowd. Y’all heard what the dude said

oyibo_brownbread remarked:

Is that how a senior journalist is trained to talk on camera about issues ? ‍♂️, this kind ppl make the work difficult eyy , why won’t the media house go in for celebrities rather than train journalists, hmm asem oo

tytheb.o.a.t said:

Is this man really serious here?

pages_kr8tives stated:

He no be anybody gv u but he be somebody gv we @blacksherif_ to the wiase. Edey pain u say small boy dey control Gh Music

