It looks a slippery start for the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, after a video of him smiling during the Queen's funeral went viral

Many Brits and non-Brits alike have slammed the British-born politician with Ghanaian roots

Many people felt he had disrespected to Queen Elizabeth II, the great monarch who passed away on September 8, 2022

Newly appointed UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has attracted criticisms on social media for what appears to be a smile on his face during two-minute silence at Queen's funeral.

In a video that has gone viral, the newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer can be seen seated behind former prime minster Boris Johnson during the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

And for a brief moment, he can be seen smiling as the solemn ceremony was going on.

Some people on social media even accused him of taking a call during the funeral.

Further on in the viral video, he can be seen taking off his glasses, wiping his face and moving while others around him stayed still.

His actions have been slammed on social media, particularly Twitter.

UK TV icon and Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden said:

"What's going on here? .....because the answers will range from inappropriate to downright frightening from our Chancellor #KwasiKwarteng I do think he should be asked to explain himself?"

Social Media Reactions To Kwasi Kwarteng's Smile

Netizens have been unforgiving with their comments on the viral video. YEN.com.gh sampled a few:

@LizWebsterLD noted:

"This is extraordinarily dreadful and concerning! Britain’s new chancellor @KwasiKwarteng laughing during the service of the #queensfuneral. Totally disrespectful but also raises more questions around his suitability for office."

@BuckieDim called for a retaliation by the British parliament he appears on Friday to present his budget:

"When Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his mini budget on Friday all opposition MP's should coke up, wipe their brows, sway uncontrollably, and laugh like the laughing policeman."

@LouisHenwood also said:

"Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal call at the Queens funeral and having a bit of a laugh. The chancellor can't even show any respect at this most solemn occasion."

@Matt_RuggD wanted to know what was cracking up the new Chancellor:

"Swaying too and fro. Laughing? ...Not the behaviour you'd expect to see from a Government Minister during a two minute silence at the funeral of the late monarch, nor any.

"Total. Disrespect."

Kwasi Kwarteng: British-Born Ghanaian Appointed UK's First Black Finance Minister

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the British-born Ghanaian politician has been appointed the first Black Finance Minister in Britain, otherwise known as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

A Harvard-trained legislator, his new appointment was announced on September 6 by the office of Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. He previously served as Minister of State of the same Department.

