Renowned Ghanaian gospel signer Piesie Esther was in a jubilant mood when Black Sherif was declared Artist of the Year

This happened at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023, although Piesie was also a major contender for the title

Ghanaians have shared heartwarming thoughts about the reaction of Piesie, with many adding that she acted mature

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Piesie Esther, the Gospel Artist of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, displayed an unexpected reaction when her contender Black Sherif was named the winner of the main title.

Black Sherif was crowned the Artiste of the Year, and Piesie's reaction was captured at the same time. Interestingly, she was seen rejoicing as though the victory was for her as well.

This is in sharp contrast to how she herself stated her reaction would be if she does not win the coveted title.

Moment Piesie Esther was seen celebrating Black Sherif's victory Photo credit: Zionfelix; TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

As YEN.com.gh reported, the talented artist, who was nominated for seven categories, including Best Gospel Song, Best Female Vocal Performer, and Best Songwriter, among others, said she would be disappointed if she did not lift the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Viewers react to video of Piesie Esther celebrating Black Sherif

However, her reaction has not only impressed online natives but also heaped some beautiful and hilarious reactions as well.

Below are some of the comments.

David William said:

That's how gospel artist cry lol

Kwame Sheyshey commented:

Outside gentility, home cry but she did very well. She actually drew lots of attention to her and this particular category. With hard work and perseverance, she will bounce back win it. Congratulations to Blacko, well deserved

Rock Baffoe opined:

Who else didn't know that Blacko was winning the overall artist of the year ?. Even king Charles sef knew it

Watch the video below:

KiDi entertains his fans, sings "I Lied" at the VGMAs in an emotional performance

In other news, after taking a brief vacation from music, Ghanaian singer KiDi performed his most recent song, I Lied, which was favourably appreciated by his fans. At the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), KiDi gave a stage performance alongside a group of choreographers.

Fans who watched the performer jammed out to the performance while on their feet, demonstrating how much they missed seeing him play after he took a little vacation from music to take care of his health.

The talented performer exuded emotion and enthusiasm throughout his performance, delighting his audience with both his songs and his return to the stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh