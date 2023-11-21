Popular broadcaster Captain Smart has officially resigned from Onua radio/TV, citing the need to pass on the hosting responsibilities for the program Onua Maakye during the November 20, 2023 edition

His departure follows a final warning issued by the National Media Commission (NMC) to Captain Smart and Onua radio/TV

This was regarding an inciteful broadcast where he insulted high-ranking military officials and made unverified allegations of embezzlement

Ghanaian TV broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, has officially tendered his resignation from Onua radio/TV, a part of the Media General group.

During the Monday edition of the station’s morning show on November 20, 2023, Captain Smart declared that he would no longer host the program named Onua Maakye, stating that the time has come to move on.

While announcing his resignation, Captain Smart expressed gratitude to the management of Media General, stating,

“Let me thank management of Media General for containing me. My speed is always supersonic. For me, I was born to fix things and I always leave when the applause is high.”

The NMC's altercation with Captain Smart

This decision comes shortly after the National Media Commission (NMC) issued a final warning to Captain Smart and Onua radio/TV regarding a recent broadcast deemed inciteful.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the NMC, through its Executive Secretary George Sarpong, characterized the broadcast as dangerous and unprofessional.

Captain Smart faced criticism for directly insulting the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) commanders, referring to them as “beasts” without providing evidence for his claims of embezzlement.

The NMC expressed concern about the station persistently promoting violence against the state despite previous warnings.

Watch the video below:

