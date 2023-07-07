Disgruntled food suppliers in Ghana are picketing at the head office of the Buffer Stock Company over debts

They say the government owes them at least GH¢270 million, representing at least two years of constant food supply to the national food buffer

They say they will picket at the company until they receive their money although the agric minister has assured them that there are plans to settle their debts

There is mass discontent among food suppliers in Ghana over the Nana Akufo-Addo government's failure to pay them debts that have piled up for over two years.

For two nights straight, scores of food suppliers most of them female spent the in the open at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

Two women sleep in the open at the head office of the Buffer Stock Company (L) and signage at the head office of the company. Source: UGC.

The company manages the state's emergency food security reserves by working with farmers and other food suppliers to mop up excess produce from all farmers to reduce post-harvest losses like spoilage due to poor storage.

The food suppliers spent their nights on July 5 and 6 at the premises of the company.

Social media has been inundated with images and videos of the food suppliers sleeping under rough weather conditions. They plan to picket until Friday, July 7, 2023.

Agric minister assures suppliers debts would be paid soon

On July 6, 2023, the agric minister Bryan Acheampong told the picketing food suppliers that he would speak to the Ministry of Finance to have their two years arrears settled.

The minister also assured them that he would get to them with a date the payment would be made by Friday afternoon.

Despite the assurance, the food suppliers picketed, explaining that the minister's promises were not enough.

"We are sleeping till Friday. Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong came to give some assurances. He said he will have a discussion with the Finance Minister. And plans will be put in place to ensure that we are paid. But we told the minister that we will be waiting for him on Friday for the feedback he brings," of them aggrieved food suppliers told the media.

Government owes food suppliers over GH¢270 million

The food suppliers have organised themselves into the National Food Suppliers Association. Some of their members started picketing on July 4, 2023.

According to them, they have been compelled to take the drastic of picketing because the government owes them a whopping GH¢270 million.

