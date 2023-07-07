Food vendors would be punished if they are found to be plying their trade without a valid food certificate, authorities have announced

The move comes after rampant instances of food poisoning, some fatal, reported in parts of the country

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly for instance has started a fierce screening campaign at all food joints in the metropolis to ensure compliance with the new move

Health authorities in Ghana are stamping their feet against street food sold in unhygienic environments.

The move is to check the persistent incidence of contaminated foods sold to Ghanaians.

In Tema, the metropolitan assembly has said food vendors with no health certificates would be prosecuted according to the law.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly's environmental health officer Wisdom Aditse has told the state-own Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the health certificates would be given to deserving food vendors that pass an inspection.

The screening would check if there is a possibility that communicable diseases could be transferred to food consumers as well as the hygiene conditions of the environment where the food is sold.

Education of food vendors to intensify

Aditse told the GNA that during screening, health officers would educate food vendors on the best practices for keeping their facilities clean to prevent diseases.

“When we screen you now, at the end of the year it expires, so you have to be screened the following year,” he said.

He said food vendors who fail to renew their certificates after one year would be prosecuted.

Incidents of contaminated food are quite common in Ghana, even at eateries deemed top-tier.

