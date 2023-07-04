Fan Milk Plc has recalled FanYogo from the market after widespread negative feedback about the ice creams texture

The company has explained that the different texture was caused by the source of one its raw materials for the products

Fan Milk Plc said in a statement dated July 3, 2023, that the product is safe for public consumption

The manufacturer has however announced selected depots where the problematic ice cream batch may be deposited for a refund

One of Ghana's popular street delicacies, the FanYogo ice cream, has been recalled by the manufacturer after widespread consumer complaints about its taste and texture.

Two weeks ago, social media was inundated by complaints about the deteriorated taste and quality of the ice cream.

In a statement dated July 3, 2023, Fan Milk Plc explained that changes in the taste and texture of its product have come about because of where it recently sourced its raw materials.

“The root cause identified on the recent quality issue on FanYogo is due to both a recent change in our starch source and variations in handling," the statement explained.

Fan Milk Plc, however, said the products are safe for consumption.

FanYogo recalled from the market

The FanYogo consignment with the defects was discovered after widespread complaints by consumers.

Fan Milk Plc said its Food Research Institute also looked into the complaints.

The company has, therefore, asked consumers who find any of the problematic batches of the ice cream on the market to report to the selected Fan Milk depot for replacement.

“We fully acknowledge that these batches do not meet the great product experience we are known for. Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories have conducted comprehensive tests on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again”, the company said in the statement.

The FDA has also been involved to resolve the issue.

Read the manufacturer's full statement that has the selected depots where the products could be deposited for replacement below.

