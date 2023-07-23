Ghana is determined to join South Africa as the second African country to generate power through nuclear energy

Ghana's energy ministry has disclosed that the country's nuclear power agenda has seen significant progress and projects that the plant would be connected to the national grid by 2030

Deputy Director in charge of Nuclear and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy Dr Robert Sogbadji has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview the benefit of a nuclear power plant to the country are numerous

Ghana's energy ministry has announced 2030 as a likely date to connect the country's first nuclear power plant to the national grid.

Deputy Director in charge of Nuclear and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy Dr Robert Sogbadji has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that Ghana's nuclear power programme has resumed forcefully.

"We expect the plant to be connected to the national grid by 2030...by which time we would have built enough installed capacity for the grid to be able to take about 2000MW of electricity from nuclear," he told YEN.com.gh.

Location for Ghana's nuclear power plant found

The nuclear and alternative energy expert at the energy ministry also revealed that although it has taken the country a long time to pursue its nuclear power programme, the result of a renewed government-led campaign for the project has yielded tremendous results.

Dr Sogbadji said a suitable location to site the plant has been found.

Although he wouldn't disclose the location for security reasons, he said the identification of a suitable location is in itself a major progress for the programme.

"We have engaged vendor countries and we are on the verge of narrowing to approve one country and technology for our first nuclear power plant," Dr Sogbadji told YEN.com.gh.

Power from nuclear will be cheaper

The energy ministry explained that the government is committed to seeing the project through because of its numerous potential for the country.

For instance, a viable nuclear power plant will promote Ghana's energy transition agenda.

It will also be the country's long-term solution to electricity production challenges. Ghana constantly struggles with electricity supply challenges and this costs the economy millions.

A 2017 policy paper by the Centre for Global Development (CDG) estimated that the country loses an average of $2.1 million in loss of production every day due to electricity supply challenges.

Should Ghana its bold target to connect the nuclear power plant to the national grid by 2030, it will join South Africa as the only other country in Africa to generate power through nulcear.

