Arsenal endured a frustrating goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

The result, which unfolded at the Emirates, left fans disappointed as the Gunners struggled to convert their dominance into a win

Many fans believe the outcome could have been different had Ghana international Thomas Partey started

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to express their anger at Mikel Arteta for benching Thomas Partey during the Gunners' goalless draw against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite dominating possession with 76% and registering 13 shots, Arsenal failed to break down a resolute Everton defence, which managed just two attempts.

Arsenal share the spoils with Everton

The result leaves Arsenal third in the Premier League, six points behind Liverpool, who drew 2-2 with Fulham but have a game in hand.

With the gap widening, the prospect of ending a 20-year Premier League title drought appears increasingly slim.

Arsenal fans slam Arteta

Fans believe Ghana international Partey could have made the difference had he started.

Arteta instead opted for Mikel Merino and Declan Rice in central midfield, only introducing Partey in the 69th minute.

The Black Stars captain immediately made his presence felt, showcasing his control and influence to the delight of fans, who questioned why he wasn’t in the starting XI.

Arteta's decision has sparked frustration among the Arsenal faithful, who made their discontent known, arguing that Partey’s late introduction cost the team a crucial opportunity to secure all three points.

@saltimes posted:

"Benching Partey is a mistake because he’s been our best midfielder this season."

@AfcBanks_ commented:

·"Partey has so far been the best performing midfielder for Arsenal this season how Arteta insists on benching him or Playing him out of position is just mind boggling. The clueless Manager have ever seen! Supporting Arsenal should be included in list of 1000 ways to die!"

@saltimes said:

@bleuflvme posted:

"It’s Partey Arsenal needs in this game. All these forced Merino and Declan Rice playing together seem racist at this point. Rice is trash."

@DripLord543 added:

"Arsenal fans will learn to respect Thomas Partey today."

@UPYOURARSENAL04 posted:

"You start your best team in every Premier League game. Thomas Partey on the bench is shocking."

