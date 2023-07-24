The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that the government has given the green light for the monthly allowance paid to personnel to be increased

In a statement issued on July 23, 2023, the NSS disclosed that the upward review is from GH¢559 to GH¢715 and is expected to take effect from January next year

The announcement means that personnel who are currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023

"In effect, all National Service Personnel who are currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023 and would be paid accordingly," the statement explained.

New NSS allowance is double 2017 figure

The upward review that will take effect from 2023 is about twice what personnel of the scheme were taking before a review in 2017.

The allowance was adjusted from GH¢350 to GH¢559 04 in January 2017.

Source: YEN.com.gh