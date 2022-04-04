There won't be double-track this 2022/2023 academic year for the free Senior High School first-year students

The Education Ministry explains that the limited infrastructure problem that triggered the the shift system has been dealt with

The Education Ministry's PRO said some 1,400 infrastructure projects have been completed since 2018

The Ministry of Education has said free Senior High School (SHS) students will not go through the double-track shift system this academic year because of improved infrastructure.

The Ministry said first-year students will not go through the double-track for this 2022/2023 academic year.

The government has said it has dealt with the problem of limited infrastructure that prompted the introduction of Free SHS. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

The Education Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, told Citi News the limited infrastructure problem that prompted the double-track system has been dealt with.

"In 2017, GETFund did an infrastructure review and realised that over 3,700 projects had been abandoned.

"Just after last year, over 1,400 of these projects have been done so clearly the result of this is accommodation to a large extent. So that brings a significant improvement in the accommodation situation we've been talking about," Citi News quoted the PRO.

The novel shift system was introduced in 2018 to enable the then-nascent free SHS programme to prevent overcrowding and accommodate the increased enrolment for the secondary level.

When the government introduced the policy, it explained it was guided by the principle that "no qualified child should be left behind."

The Ministry of Education has explained that the benefits of the double track system the include the following:

Contact hours between teacher and student will increase, enabling teachers to have more time to complete the syllabus.

Schools will use the same infrastructure to enroll more students.

Teacher vacation periods will increase (from 12 weeks to 16 weeks)

The double-track school calendar will reduce congestion in schools and this will lead to a reduction in class sizes

The double-track, also known as Year-Round Education (YRE) has been adopted by countries like the USA, Japan China, Australia, Brazil, France and Costa Rica.

