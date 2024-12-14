The police have repossessed a stolen Nissan pickup truck belonging to the outgoing Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The said vehicle was stolen when hooligans allegedly ransacked the MP's office after she lost her parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.

The Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has warned those involved in the attack on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's office that they would be made to face the law.

The police said they recovered the vehicle in an intelligence-led operation, and it is now in the custody of the Dansoman police.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assitant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said efforts were ongoing to arrest those who had carried out the theft.

In the meantime, she announced the arrest of 17 more suspects linked to post-election disturbances nationwide.

The latest arrest brings the total number of arrests to 123.

The police are particularly searching for persons involved in the recent vandalism of police stations in Techiman and Wenchi in the Bono East and Bono regions.

In a strong warning to suspects in hiding, ACP Ansah-Akrofi said they would all be eventually apprehended and made to face justice.

She reassured government agencies and their staff of their protection and encouraged them to do their duties without fear.

Meanwhile, the police would intensify its patrols and operations nationwide to ensure calm and stability.

And citizens have been urged to report any security concerns to the toll-free number 0800-311-311.

