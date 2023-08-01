President Akufo-Addo has said the government cannot afford to hold on to the controversial Saglemi housing project

He said the government needs to spend $46 million to complete infrastructure work on the project

The president said the government has already spent $198 million on the project, which remains unused

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government's decision to hand over the Saglemi housing project to a private investor.

Speaking in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the project was too expensive to continue.

The government has deemed the Saglemi housing project too expensive to complete. Source: Facebook/@Ministry Of WorksAndHousingGhana

Source: Facebook

He said the government could not raise the needed $46 million to complete infrastructure work on the project

“Further, $68million is required to complete the buildings and other essential on-site infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic and shops,” the president added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akufo-Addo disclosed that $198 million has already been spent on the project, which remains abandoned.

Works on the Saglemi Housing Project began in 2016 under the Mahama administration.

Ghana had secured a $200 million credit facility from Credit Suisse International for the construction of affordable housing units by Construtora OAS Limited.

It is currently the subject of a criminal investigation and prosecution of some former government officials.

Opposition to possible sale of project

YEN.com.gh reported that the tenants union of Ghana raised concerns about the sale of the Saglemi housing project to a private firm.

The group said allowing a private developer to take control of the project would lead to an astronomical increase in the cost of houses.

At the time, the group issued a 60-day ultimatum to the government to reverse that decision.

Support of sale from GREDA

The planned sale of the Saglemi Housing Project did get the support of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association.

The association said the move by the government would end years of neglect.

The GREDA executive secretary, Samuel Amegayibor, said the move by the government showed commitment to put the 1,500 housing unit to good use after many years of seeming neglect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh