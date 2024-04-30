The MP for Techiman South has gifted Seidu Rafiwu money after he ended his marathon

He commended Seidu Rafiwu for embarking on the marathon and also thanked the National Ambulance Service for the support

Many people who commented on the post commended Seidu Rafiwu and also thanked the MP for the act

Seidu Rafiwu, the young Ghanaian man who just completed his four-day walking marathon (walk-a-thon) from Techiman to Accra, has been rewarded for his effort.

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to Seidu Rafiwu for walking 383 kilometres.

Seidu Rafiwu receives a reward after completing a walking marathon Photo credit:@Huzeiru Awudu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The money was presented to Seidu Rafiwu at Independence Square moments after he ended his walking marathon.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Bono Page on Facebook, Mr Adjei-Mensah Korsah commended Seidu Rafiwu for embarking on the marathon, adding that it was a clear indication of his strength and resilience.

He also commended the National Ambulance Service for showing keen interest in the marathon and for assisting Seidu Rafiwu throughout the journey.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the presentation to Seidu Rafiwu had raked in over 180 likes and 10 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Seidu Rafiwu

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young man for embarking on the marathon.

Others also thanked the MP for acknowledging the work of Seidu Rafiu and rewarding him.

Bansah Lawrencia Gladys commented:

Congratulations, God should give you more, Amen

AbdulKarim Osman stated:

honourable thank you

Yeboah Benson added:

God richly bless you Honourable

Emmanuel Nana Opoku I wrote:

Ahh, did I hear him saying 3y3 teteno ten thousand

Kumi Emmanuel stated;

Please find a job for him

355 Ghanaians apply to set various Guinness World Records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have developed a sudden interest in the Guinness World Records.

According to Joy News TV, 355 Ghanaians have applied to the GWR since July 2023.

Recent world record attempts that have gained traction in Ghana include the singing marathon, cooking marathon and walking marathon.

Source: YEN.com.gh