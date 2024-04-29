Ghana Fire Service personnel prevented a tanker explosion after responding to a distress call

The firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the tanker fire on Monday, April 29, 2024

There were no casualties following the tanker fire incident, and the cause of the fire is being investigated

Firefighters prevented an explosion after a fuel tanker caught fire on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The personnel from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the incident, which occurred on Monday, April 29, 2024

There were no casualties during the fire. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

A statement from the service indicated that it took personnel minutes to control the fire after receiving the distress call.

The service indicated that its men showed dedication and bravery in facing danger.

There were no casualties in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was extensive damage to the tanker’s head and its contents, according to a statement from the service.

"Arriving promptly at the scene, the firefighters battled the flames, bringing the situation under control within minutes and extinguishing the fire entirely shortly after. The cause of fire remains under investigation as no injuries were recorded."

Four Ghana fire service personnel injured after part of burning building collapses

Recently, four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were in critical condition after the Wednesday, January 24, 2024, incident.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius A. Kuunuor, and other management members of the service visited the two firefighters on admission.

The CFO assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Fire service to blacklist areas that attack personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Fire Service plans to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, justified this course of action in a YEN.com.gh interview.

He noted that the service already battled with inadequate resources and could not afford to risk its equipment in seemingly violent areas.

