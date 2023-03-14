A TikTok user caused an online stir when he shared a video showing the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project

The video showed the empty housing project with overgrown weeds and cattle grazing at the premises

The Saglemi Housing Project is an initiative by the government to provide decent and affordable accommodation for Ghanaians to address the country's housing deficit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikToker with the handle @fixghananow stunned many when he shared a video showing the sad state of the Saglemi Housing Project in Ghana.

Sad state of the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project. Photo credit: @fixghananow

Source: TikTok

The government's housing project was aimed at providing quality yet affordable accommodation for Ghanaians to ease the country's two million housing deficit.

The video showed the empty million-dollar housing project with cattle grazing on the weeds that had grown on the premises. The footage also showed how some people toured the property's interior freely.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the video of the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project

The video sparked several reactions among Ghanaians, who commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled some responses below.

EMPEROR SELASi DOE said:

What did the NPP do about it, and why were they not arrested? If the rest of the money is with NDC, why are they not arrested yet? NPP is a failure.

user7304215238193 commented:

Hmmm, this is Ghana oo. We don't like a president who is for development but the ones that loot state coffers. Time will tell .

Frederick P. Mills remarked:

Let's be serious as a country for once. Equating NPP to NDC is wrong. This project is near completion. What stops NPP from continuing its use?

GLORIA DZOKOTO opined:

Crazy and wicked leaders, but the youth refuse to see the truth.

alaletanimu added:

Say something better. What you are saying is not necessary.

4 abandoned mega projects that could transform Ghana if completed

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about abandoned projects in Ghana that could put Ghana on the path to development if they were completed. Seeing enormous structures like the Saglemi Housing Project and the Ho Youth Center left in disrepair is upsetting. Given the high construction cost, it may not be easy to restore such large projects fully.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh