The OSP's lawyer disclosed in court on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that Cecilia Dapaah's husband has been placed under arrest

Daniel Osei Kuffuor is being investigated for corruption and corruption-related offences in the matter of the huge cash stolen from the couple's matrimonial home

The court has adjourned the case to August 31, 2023, to rule on a motion by the OSP to freeze the accounts of the former sanitation minister and cash found at her home

Cecilia Dapaah's husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor as part of investigations into the former minister's stolen cash scandal.

Just like his wife, Kuffuor will be investigated for alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

According to a report by Citi News, the information about Kuffuor's arrest was disclosed in court during a hearing on the headlines-grabbing case on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Daniel Osei Kuffuor (L) and Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Source: Facebook

The judge, Justice Edward Twum, had asked why Cecilia Dapaah is the only person being investigated when the alleged tainted money was found in her matrimonial home.

That was when counsel for the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Dr Isidore Tuffour disclosed that Cecilia Dapaah’s husband has also been placed under arrest.

"But the lawyer for Cecilia Dapaah noted that this was information to them as her client is not aware of the supposed arrest of her husband," Citi News reported.

The OSP is seeking to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah and seize some $590,000 and GHC 2,730,000 found at the former minister's Abelemkpe residence.

However, after legal arguments by lawyers for the OSP and Dapaah, the court adjourned the case to August 31, to deliver a ruling.

Cecilia Dapaah faces serious legal questions

Private legal practitioner, Justice Srem-Sai, has told YEN.com.gh that the minister faces tough questions bordering on the laws that regulate the payment, possession, receipt or movement of foreign currency.

The former minister grabbed headlines when she went to court to report that $1 million, €300,000 and thousands and Ghana cedis and valuable items have been stolen from her home.

The quantities quoted on her charge sheet prompted public furore as many asked why she would keep the huge cash at her home.

According to Justice Srem-Sai, a series of Bank of Ghana Notices from 2012, through 2019 to as recently as 2022, prohibits the keeping or use of foreign currencies without a licence.

"These Notices are laws breach of which will incur criminal consequences. They are made under the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723). So, the first question that comes up is whether the minister has a licence to deal in such amount of monies. Generally, such licences are not even available to individuals. Even banks are hardly allowed to keep such amounts of foreign monies in their vaults," he told YEN.com.gh.

Former minister demands apology from Joy News

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has accused Joy News of false reportage on the scandal surrounding her.

Dapaah's lawyers have written to the Multimedia Group demanding an apology for the reports about money found in her account.

The former minister has threatened legal action against the media house if it does not retract and apologise.

Lawyer Srem-Sai says Cecilia Dapaah may have breached forex laws

Also, a private legal practitioner Justice Srem-Sai has said that the issues unfolding in the Cecilia Dapaah case bring up critical legal and governance issues.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the former minister could be charged under the Foreign Exchange Act because of the huge forex found at her residence.

Srem-Sai added that the embattled former minister faces criminal prosecution if the ongoing investigations by the Special Prosecutor make any adverse findings.

Also, the embattled former minister recently amended her charge sheet in the prosecution of the huge cash stolen from her residence.

The amendment of the charge sheet follows revelations that new properties are suspected to have been acquired with her stolen cash have been found.

She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that allegedly belonged to her late brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh