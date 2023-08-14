Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has accused Joy News of false reportage on the scandal surrounding her

Dapaah's lawyers have written to the Multimedia Group demanding an apology for the reports about money found in her account

The former minister has threatened legal action against the media house if it does not retract and apologise

Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has demanded an apology from the Multimedia Group over reports that she had $5 million and GH¢48 million in her in bank accounts.

The legal team of the former minister wrote to the media house saying the reports were false and threatened legal action.

Dapaah's lawyers said the Multimedia Group had ignored a statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor saying no details had been revealed.

She is demanding the apology within three days of the delivery of the letter to the Multimedia Group.

“...failing which, we have our client’s firm instructions to institute legal action and bring the full force of the law to bear on your outfit for the damage and injury your reportage has caused and keeps causing,” the letter said.

In the reports from Joy News, which YEN.com.gh covered, investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found US$590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former Minister.

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis, said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

Dapaah was granted bail after earlier being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dapaah amended her charge sheet against the thieves who stole from her.

Seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included to the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

