The Special Prosecutor found $5 million and almost GH¢50 million in former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's accounts

The former minister had accounts with Prudential Bank and Société Générale which contained the monies

The Special Prosecutor earlier froze the bank accounts of Dapaah as part of the corruption probe into her wealth

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has found $5 million and over GH¢48 million in former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah’s bank and investment accounts.

According to reports, investigators found $5 million and GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

Cecilia Dapaah had closed to $10 million combined in her accounts. Source: Facebook/@ParliamentOfGhana

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported on Thursday, August 10, 2023, that investigators also found GH¢1 million in investments and GH¢700,000 in cash in her Société Générale account.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dapaah's accounts had been frozen as part of a corruption investigation.

Details from the Special Prosecutor's office also indicated that $590,000 was discovered during an earlier search of the Dapaah's Abelemkpe home.

Investigators also found GH¢2,730,000 in cash at the former minister's home.

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis. The monies had been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

Dapaah was granted bail after earlier being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Dapaah amended her charge sheet against the thieves who stole from her.

Seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included to the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh