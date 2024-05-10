Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated his 74th birthday in Kumasi on May 6, 2024

The celebration saw business moguls Kwaku Oteng and Osei Kwame 'Despite' joining other prominent people to celebrate the Asantehene

A video of Despite and Kwaku Oteng having a conversation at the ceremony has sparked admiration online

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated his 74th birthday with a plush dinner on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The birthday dinner saw some of Ghana's most prominent people converge in Kumasi. to the revered king.

Among them were business moguls Osei Kwame 'Despite' and Dr Kwaku Oteng of Adonko and Angel Group fame.

Despite and Kwaku Oteng had a hearty chat at Otumfuo's birthday dinner Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Despite and Kwaku Oteng have a hearty chat

Despite and Dr Kwaku Oteng, often perceived as competitors in the media industry, have defied the notion of rivalry by demonstrating that their success and influence do not preclude them from maintaining a cordial relationship.

In a heartwarming display of friendship and mutual respect, Despite and Dr Oteng were spotted exchanging pleasantries at the event.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the two media moguls engaging in a warm embrace, shaking hands and whispering into each other's ear.

Netizens exited by Kwaku Oteng and Despite's interaction

The interaction between the two business tycoons has courted massive reactions from internet users. Many have expressed their delight in witnessing the rich and influential moving together positively, setting an example of unity and mutual respect.

archipelago said:

100 million dollars conversation! Allah Walahi! I just bumped into this video and 3y3 me f3 paaaa yie!

b__e__l__i__e__v__e__ said:

I tap into their blessings

limoheart59 said:

Nice Suit Dr Despite

Emperor Elvis said:

Guy man meet guy man

BeeGee said:

Mr Adonko man and Mr this way man

Source: YEN.com.gh