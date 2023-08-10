Investigators from the Office of the Special Prosecutor have uncovered even more cash from the residence of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah

The foreign cash amounts found included $590,000, while local currencies found reached GH¢2,730,000 in cash

These revelations confirm reports last month that even more money stashed at the residence of the former minister was retrieved

The cash amounts that investigators from the Office of the Special Prosecutor have found at the Abelemkpe residence of former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have been disclosed.

Reports that YEN.com.gh has been monitoring show that a cash amount of $590,000 was found, while local currencies found reached GH¢2,730,000.

According to a report by Joy News, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has since seized the huge cash amounts as part of ongoing investigations into the case.

A stock image of wads of Ghana cedis cash in 200 cedis denominations and Cecilia Dapaah. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@mswrghana

Source: Getty Images

Earlier reports about more cash found at ex-minister’s home true

The latest revelations confirm reports in late July 2023 that even more money stashed at the residence of the former minister was retrieved by investigators.

The earlier report had said it took investigators about five hours to count the cash stashed at the embattled minister's home.

That was branded inaccurate after a statement by the Special Prosecutor that failed to deny or confirm the report that more cash was found at Cecilia Dapaah's residence.

Special Prosecutor freezes former minister’s bank accounts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts have been frozen by the Special Prosecutor.

According to reports, there were millions of US dollars and cedis in the bank accounts of the former minister.

Dapaah is being investigated for corruption after her house helps stole large amounts of money from her. The domestic workers allegedly stole $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis all in cash.

OSP finds $5 million and over GH¢48 million in ex-minister’s accounts

Also, the Special Prosecutor found $5 million and almost GH¢50 million in former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's accounts.

The former minister had accounts with Prudential Bank and Société Générale which contained the monies.

The Special Prosecutor earlier froze the bank accounts of Dapaah as part of the corruption probe into her wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh