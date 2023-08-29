During Ghana's Homowo Festival, which honors the Ga people's heritage, a poignant reenactment of the historical slave trade was staged on Jamestown's streets

The powerful depiction showcased the suffering endured by enslaved individuals and prompted deep emotions among spectators

The video captured by UTV gained significant traction on social media, sparking discussions about historical remembrance and the importance of raising awareness about past atrocities

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

During the vibrant Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga's, the streets of Jamestown bore witness to a poignant reenactment of the slave trade, serving as a poignant reflection of history.

The portrayal vividly depicted the brutal and self-serving economic institution of the slave trade, which plagued Africa from 1492 onwards, largely driven by European powers.

It starkly captured the suffering and inhumanity endured by enslaved individuals. The onlookers in the town appeared somber as they observed the powerful representation unfold before them.

Slave trade act during Homowo festival Photo credit: UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

How Ghanaians are reacting to the Homowo slave trade parade

The event, captured by UTV, has triggered intense reactions on social media, sparking discussions about the significance of acknowledging the past and promoting awareness of historical atrocities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@ama_serwaaa commented:

This is a true epitome of the inhumane and egoistic economic institution known as the slave trade which occured from 1492 onwards in Africa, championed by the Europeans.

@NppDaily indicated:

thought-provoking reenactment of the slave trade on the streets of Jamestown, serving as a stark reminder of the past. ⌛ ️

@Voice_of_Ghana stated:

An amazing glimpse of the reenactment of slave trade was brought to life on the streets of Jamestown; This thought-provoking event serves as a poignant reminder of history

Watch the video below:

Tour guide at Cape Coast Castle recounted how female slaves were mistreated during slave trade days

In another story, a tour guide at the Cape Coast Castle in the Central region has narrated the treatment meted out to female slaves during the slave trade era in Ghana.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ecotourghana, the tour guide said the slavers abused some of the women who had been captured to be taken from Ghana to other countries as slaves.

'First English slave fort in Africa' discovered on Ghana's coast

Meanwhile, an archaeologist, Prof Christopher DeCorse, and his team have uncovered the exact location of what is believed to be the first English slave fort in Africa.

The said slave fort is buried under the ruins of Fort Amsterdam in the Central Region. This implies that the slave trade story on the African continent started in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh