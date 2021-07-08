Ghanaian millionaire, McDan posed beside Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The chief executive officer of the McDan Group of Companies accompanied the frames with a message inspiring emerging business owners

The frames have garnered reactions and comments on social media

Ghanaian business owner and millionaire, McDan, has posed beside his close associates, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

McDan, born Daniel McKorle, is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, while Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong are the owners of the Despite Group of Companies and Sarpong Ventures, respectively.

McDan posted the photos on his Instagram page with a message inspiring emerging business owners.

''When people first start their business, they have dreams of success and adding value to society. They are sure that sales will pour in, and they would be busy making a lot of money. After a few months, it dawns on them that their hopes, visions and dreams alone are not enough. They realize that being a business owner is not as easy as they once thought it would be. In my experience, I've seen several entrepreneurs start strong but quit along the way -- not because they weren't on the right path, but because that path seemed too hard. And too long.

''And you can't entirely blame them. Working in a broken system like ours will break even the strongest-willed person. Even smart, better connected, more talented, and better-funded people have struggled to succeed with their ideas, projects and businesses. But that should not stop you from being persistent, determined and willing to work hard to see your ideas work out,'' he said.

Positive comments

Greenpearlventures commented:

''Very inspiring thank you for this.''

Iam_ohemaabaofosua_afriyie said:

''Thank you very much, Sir.''

Mawuli_bright's commented:

''God bless you for sharing these powerful words with us sir .''

Elsewhere on his Instagram page, McDan is seen cooking in a kitchen with a child strapped to his back.

The Ghanaian business titan was pictured standing in front of a cooker with a wooden ladle stirring a saucepan.

McDan posted the snaps to advocate for a world where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners.

In the lengthy post sighted on his Instagram page, the Ghanaian business magnate wrote:

