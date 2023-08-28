A 28-year-old man has died after alleged spiritual powers failed to stop a bullet fired at him during a demonstration

Western Region police have arrested one person in connection with the death and are on the hunt for five others

Police have also urged the five persons on the run to report themselves to a police station

A 28-year-old man in Ayiem, Western Region, has died after a test of his alleged spiritual powers went south.

He was seen in a viral video being shot in the torso by a colleague as a way of testing spiritual powers meant to stop the bullet.

Police are on the hunt for five suspects following the death. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Police have identified the deceased as Amoh Kwadwo, alias Mallam, who was killed with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.

The police have arrested one suspect in relation to the death and are on the hunt for five others.

In a statement, police urged the remaining five persons to turn themselves into custody.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, together with five other accomplices currently on the run, was in the process of exhibiting the potency of their alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo, alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge."

