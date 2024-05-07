Shatta Wale became the talk of town after his appearance at Daddy Lumba's concert in the UK

A video of a fan being forced out of the venue by security men has popped up online

Reports indicate the fan's affiliation with Stonebwoy sparked his issues with the security

Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale joined Daddy Lumba's celebration as a Ghanaian music legend in London.

Shatta Wale enjoyed a rousing reception at the venue as he hoped to share in the legend's glory on stage.

A video of a fan being heckled out of the venue has popped up online, attracting numerous suspicions.

Stonebwoy's fan whisked away from Daddy Lumba's concert

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the fan, identified as Wizla Finito, is a staunch fan of Stonebwoy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a commotion broke out during a heated argument about Shatta Wale forcing security to forcefully drive him out.

Some fans believe Shatta Wale's presence at the venue could be a factor in the fan's issues.

In 2022, the fan shared a video threatening Shatta Wale after the artiste began his feud with Bullgod, his former manager.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have had a long-existing rivalry which continues to follow some core fans wherever they are.

Netizens react to the video of Stonebwoy's fan heckled at Daddy Lumba's show

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on

Nii Amon.1 said:

Don’t ever play with Shatta Wale name

Emimliano Typhi D' Don wrote:

Shame to them why can't he support the legendary Lumba ???? or he has done something wrong?

I V noted:

he got to know not everywhere he can take his feeble life to

@REAL_CARTER reported:

And you think SHATTA be ur mate

Shatta Wale hails Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had kowtowed to Daddy Lumba during his recent performance in the UK.

Shatta Wale stood in the name of his colleagues Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and the others to deliver a mesmerising speech in honour of Daddy Lumba's exploits as a musician.

