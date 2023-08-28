A Ghanaian nurse has raised concerns about the dire condition of roads in Sunyani Kotokurom, impacting healthcare workers' commute and uniforms

The roads' poor state also affects transportation options for nurses traveling at night

Shared on Twitter by Sikaofficial, the nurse's video has garnered significant attention, highlighting the urgent need for road improvements in the Bono Region

A Ghanaian nurse has expressed her concerns about the deplorable state of roads in Sunyani Kotokurom, located in the Bono Region.

The nurse highlighted the dire condition of the roads, which has become a major challenge for healthcare workers commuting to work.

According to her, the roads are so deteriorated that nurses are unable to wear their uniforms during their commute, as they risk getting them dirty and discoloured.

Furthermore, the nurse explained that due to the poor road conditions, drivers are hesitant to pick up healthcare workers traveling at night, raising safety concerns.

The nurse's video, in which she detailed these issues, was shared on Twitter by the user Sikaofficial.

Ghanaians react to the viral video of the Bono nurse complaining of bad roads

The video has garnered a significant number of reactions that shed light on the urgent need for road infrastructure improvements in the region.

@_adomAsante commented:

The soldiers sef dey bore me. U dey the barracks there ur frontage is bad and u can’t do anything about it. Useless!

@adobea_botwe mentioned:

They did part of the road and left part… Between Aba fresh and the barracks… they left that part for who?

@KwameAntwi_B indicated:

Truth sef be say you no for wear your uniform from house sef come work under any circumstance. You should only wear the uniform in the work place but we have normalized coming to work wearing them . It’s bad practice.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

She’s speaking the truth but I’m worried they’ll sack her or transfer her to a more worse place

