Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated his 74th birthday in Kumasi on May 6, 2024

The celebration saw former President JJ Rawlings' wife and children joining other dignitaries to celebrate the Asantehene

Photos of Rawlings' children at the celebration have earned admiration for them, especially the only son, Kimathi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, turned 74 years old on Monday, May 6, 2024, and celebrated in a big way.

The celebration started with a Thanksgiving service at St Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi and climaxed with a dinner in the evening.

Rawlings' children made their presence felt at Otumfuo's 74th birthday Photo source: @meyeasanteni, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was among those celebrating Otumfuo, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

Rawlings' family, including his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and their four children, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi, were presented at all the activities.

Rawlings' son and daughters at Otumfuo's birthday

Some photos from the celebration have emerged online, showing Rawlings children at Otumfuo's birthday Thanksgiving service.

In the photos, the Rawlings siblings wore different white outfits and looked elegant as they sat to observe the church service.

See the photos below:

Ghanaians react to photos of Kimathi Rawlings and sisters at Otumfuo's birthday

The photos of Kimathi Rawlings and his sister sparked massive reactions on social media. While many admired them, others observed how Kimathi grew into his father's image.

Nana Doc Dompreh said:

A replica of the father, Kimathi.

Gloria Pokua said:

Wei de3 JJ photocopy paa ooo herh

Nana K Ansah said:

This gentleman resembles the father too much. He has made me miss papa JJ paaaaa

Naadusah Sheer said:

It is good as they come home to witness the reality of the Ashanti kingdom

Sampson Osei Adjei said:

Very proud of you one thing I love about them is their humbleness ❤️

Baffour Odeneho Asafo Boachie said:

Our nephews and nieces r back home

Amakye Dede gets Otumfuo and wife dancing

Meanwhile, the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu took over the dancefloor. They danced majestically while legendary Ghanaian high-life musician Amakye Dede performed for the royal couple.

The Asantehene showed his romantic side as he held his wife's hand and waist, and they hugged and danced at the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh