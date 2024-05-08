Fella Makafui Says She Will Never Relocate To Another Country: "I Love Ghana"
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui spoke about how much she loved Ghana during an interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show
- She said that regardless of which country she found herself in, she would end up in Ghana, and she opened up about reasons why she would never relocate to another country
- Many people in the comments talked about their dream to leave Ghana, while others sided with her in her argument
Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has expressed her unending love for Ghana.
Fella Makafui talked about her love for Ghana
During an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, Fella Makafui said she does not intend to relocate to another country.
Despite a surge in visa applications, she said moving out of Ghana has never come to her mind because she does not see why.
"I like Ghana. If I go anywhere, I'll come back to Ghana. Why should I relocate," she said.
Sharing reasons why she would never relocate, she stated that there is money in Ghana. She said that despite the downsides, such as the intermittent power supply known as the dumsor, her love for the country remained the same.
Speaking about dumsor, Fella said it is manageable. She said that before showing up for the interview, her lights were out, and she had to do her makeup in her car.
Below is a video of Fella Makafui talking about her love for Ghana.
Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui talking about her love for Ghana
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Fella Makafui's love for Ghana:
brandyledo said:
I love you fella the question she asked Bella was cool paa
maame_yaa_akuffo said:
Fella so hilarious
selichris said:
Berla....be like "oya u don catch me"
fynnba_official said:
Fella you are very funny
seddy_ziork said:
I will love Ghana from afar my homeland make heat no make me run mad
kwabena.cash said:
Have always said that if you get reasonable money in Ghana there’s no need to travel
ruhaina.sulaiman said:
I love Ghana and also very proud to be a Ghanaian
joyfullywillish said:
Yes, you may travel, but home is home lol
mavisakolor said:
That's a business person talking
YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Fella Makafui opened up about how she had to sacrifice her Dubai trip for the production of her upcoming movie, Resonance.
She stated that she had wanted to spoil herself by spending on luxury items while in Dubai, and she disclosed that she spent $8000 on her Santos De Cartier watch.
Many people admired how stunning she looked in her interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show on TV3.
