The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied claims it doesn’t want to probe the Cecilia Dapaah case

EOCO explained it had unsuccessfully requested a copy of the findings on the case to facilitate investigations

The special prosecutor’s office believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in pursuing alleged corruption from the former minister

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied claims from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that it is reluctant to probe alleged corruption by former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

EOCO said the special prosecutor had failed to provide a report on the case.

EOCO’s Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng. Source: EOCO Ghana/Office of the Special Prosecutor - Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the office explained that it had requested a copy of the findings on the case to facilitate investigations.

After receiving the case on January 25, EOCO requested the findings on February 1.

After it said it further requested the report's release, it said no information had been received.

This eventually led to EOCO returning the docket on the case back to the special prosecutor, according to the statement.

Before this, the special prosecutor’s office suggested that EOCO showcased a lack of interest in probing the money laundering charges against the former minister.

The Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Darko, told Citi News that EOCO did not have the appetite to prosecute Dapaah.

He further urged EOCO not to blame the special prosecutor’s office for how the case was being handled.

Background to the scandal

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators reportedly tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the special prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

A High Court later ordered the return of the seized assets of the former minister.

Mahama promises to prosecute Cecilia Dapaah

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama has pledged to reinvestigate alleged acts of corruption by former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah if he becomes President again.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer’s assurance came after the Attorney General advised against money laundering investigations into Dapaah after she was found to have unexplained wealth.

"My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case,” Mahama tweeted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh