The Office of the Special Prosecutor is continuing the push to get legal backing to freeze the accounts and assets of Cecilia Dapaah

Court documents filed by the OSP show that the former sanitation minister stashed money in strange places like old clothes and polythene bags, among others

The revelations are part of ongoing efforts to confirm the seizure of suspected ill-gotten properties belonging to Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has told the court that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah hid cash in some unusual places at her home.

The update on the places where the former appointee of President Nana Akufo-Addo hid her cash was contained in the latest court documents filed by the OSP.

Former minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah (L) and a stock image showing Euros in a transparent polythene bag. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@mswrgh

Source: UGC

The OSP told the court that after a search operation at the Abelemkpe residence of the ex-minister, the team found money concealed in wraps, polythene bags, clothing items and 32 envelopes.

The search operation on July 24, 2023, resulted in the discovery of cash amounts totalling $590,000 and GH¢2,862,007.

“The monies were craftily concealed in wraps, polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelopes, and were buried and secreted in obscure places in the residence, some with labels and descriptions,” a report by Joy News quoted portions of the court documents.

The OSP's revelations are part of ongoing efforts to confirm the seizure of suspected ill-gotten properties belonging to Cecilia Dapaah and the freezing of her bank accounts.

How house helps exposed Cecilia Dapaah's secrets

The decision by Cecilia Abena Dapaah to drag two house helps to court for allegedly stealing substantial sums of money and items from the former minister's Abelemkpe residence in Accra publicised the huge cash stashed at her home.

The house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and face five counts of theft.

They are accused of stealing a collection of clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth $95,000, cash amounts, including $1 million, among others.

OSP cites suspicious activities on Cecilia Dapaah's account

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has made a strong case for the court to approve efforts to freeze the account of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP has stated in documents filed in court that Cecilia Dapaah's late brother still sends money to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh