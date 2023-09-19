The Office of the Special Prosecutor is making a strong case for the court to approve efforts to freeze the account of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah

The OSP has stated in documents filed in court that Cecilia Dapaah's late brother still sends money to her

The OSP told the court that on September 19, 2022, GH¢10,450 was transferred by the deceased brother of ex-minister

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has told the court that a bank account belonging to the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah still sends money to the former minister.

The OSP told the court this as part of efforts to get the court's approval to freeze the former sanitation minister's account on suspicion of corruption and corruption-related activities.

According to a Joy News report, documents filed in court by the OSP show the embattled former minister can not explain the source of millions of Ghana cedis in her account.

The OSP also told the court that although her late brother Nana Akwasi Essan passed away last year, he still sends money into the ex-minister's account.

The OSP swung into action to investigate the former sanitation minister following huge sums of money her house help stole from her home.

"The said Nana Akwasi Essan died in January 2022 and there is no record domiciled at the financial institutions of probate or letters of administration granted to personal representatives. Strangely, there are active transfers from the deceased person’s bank account to that of [Cecilia Dapaah's] account”, the OSP told the court.

For instance, the OSP told the court that on September 19, 2022, GH¢10,450 was transferred by the deceased brother of Cecilia Dapaah.

The High Court is expected to hear the case on October 18, 2023, as the OSP makes another attempt to get the court to confirm the freezing of the ex-minister's account.

