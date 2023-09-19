The state is trying to expedite the legal process involving NAM1's fraud and other charges by seeking to get the court to approve daily hearings of the case

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah told journalists that the nature of the NAM1 case makes the push for daily hearings tenable

Nana Appiah Mensah was on September 19, 2023, granted bail to the tune of GH¢500 million with four sureties

The Attorney-General's Department hopes to secure daily hearings in the case against the CEO of the defunct gold dealership Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM1.

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, told journalists on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, that the A-G's department is seeking the daily hearings to expedite the legal process and facilitate justice delivery.

NAM1 is facing 39 counts of fraud and money laundering charges in a long-drawn-out legal process.

"This is a matter that we must apply to the courts for an expedited hearing, so, at the case management, we will put up that application and request to the court...to have this matter heard on a daily basis," Tuah Yeboah said.

NAM1 granted GH¢500m bail

Nana Appiah Mensah has, meanwhile, been granted bail to the tune of GH¢500 million with four sureties.

He has also been directed to deposit his passport at the court registry as part of the bail conditions.

This comes after he pleaded not guilty to new charges filed against him by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame on August 30.

Nature of new charges against NAM1

The Attorney-General opened a new case against the man the state describes as criminal after numerous delays in the original case opened in 2019.

NAM1 appeared in court alongside Brew Marketing on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The charges against them are 22 counts of defrauding by false pretence, seven counts each for money laundering, fraudulent breach of trust, one count each for inducement to invest, operating a deposit-taking institute without a license and selling gold without a license.

NAM1, his wife, and his sister are accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

NAM1 was first arrested in January 2019 in Dubai and granted bail. Menzgold suspended its operations after an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Menzgold was purchasing and depositing gold collectables without a license.

