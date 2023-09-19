The money seized from former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah had been stashed in various hiding places

The Office of the Special Prosecutor revealed the details of the seizure in documents presented to the court

The special prosecutor said the former minister allegedly has millions of cedis in unexplained wealth

The cash seized in former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah’s home was concealed in some hiding places, according to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In court documents filed by the office, Dapaah was said to have hidden the cash of sums of $590,000 and GH¢2,862,007 in envelopes and clothes, among others.

“The monies were craftily concealed in wraps, polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelopes, and were buried and secreted in obscure places in the residence, some with labels and descriptions,” the office said.

The court documents also indicated Dapaah allegedly has millions of cedis which she can not explain the source.

There are also claims that an account belonging to the dead brother of the former Minister was still sending her money.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after losing $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching for Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

Dapaah arrested and granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported previously that Dapaah was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported that seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

Dapaah has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

