Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lashed out at Ashanti Region Members of Parliament, telling them to work towards developing the region.

The Asantehene criticised them for hypocrisy and told them to work towards a lasting legacy.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Getty Images

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was speaking at the launch of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project.

"Stop the hypocrisy and ensure development comes to the region... Establishing social projects like the refurbishment of Komfo Ankye Hospital is what will bring praise to your name."

The initiative, part of the legacy projects commemorating the 25th anniversary of the king's enstoolment, aims to mobilise $10 million for the comprehensive refurbishment of the 70-year-old medical facility.

During the official launch event, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of KATH, emphasising the hospital's historical significance and role in healing countless individuals.

The king passionately called on every household in the Ashanti Region to commit to the cause by contributing GH¢200 monthly.

His Majesty underscored the community's collective responsibility to restore the hospital's functionality.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has targeted to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The project, spearheaded by Otumfuo, is part of celebrating his 25th anniversary of ascending the Golden Stool.

